Unity Amidst Turmoil: Trump's 9/11 Commemoration at the Pentagon
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania commemorate the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon, marking 24 years since the tragedy. The event happened amid heightened political tensions following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Trump pledged to honor the heroes and uphold freedom.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks with a solemn service held at the Pentagon on Thursday.
The commemoration occurred amidst escalating political tensions, following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk while he was speaking at a Utah college event.
After the ceremony, President Trump and the First Lady laid a wreath in memory of the 184 individuals who lost their lives at the Pentagon during the attacks. Trump vowed to honor the fallen heroes, support the troops, protect families, and uphold the nation's values and freedom in a statement emphasizing national unity and resilience.
