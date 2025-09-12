Left Menu

Brazil on Edge: Bolsonaro's Conviction Sparks Political Turmoil

The Brazilian Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup after his 2022 electoral loss. This ruling, likely to deepen political divisions, may lead to backlash from the U.S. Bolsonaro's legal battle has gathered significant public and international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:47 IST
Brazil on Edge: Bolsonaro's Conviction Sparks Political Turmoil
Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a landmark decision, the Brazilian Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to stay in power after his 2022 electoral defeat. This ruling has intensified political divides in Brazil and is expected to provoke a strong response from the United States.

The decision came as a result of a majority vote by a panel of five justices, with Cármen Lúcia being the latest to rule against Bolsonaro. Notably, Justice Luiz Fux dissented, voting to acquit the former president. With one vote remaining, the full extent of Bolsonaro's sentence has yet to be determined, but it could potentially result in many years of imprisonment.

Despite claims of innocence, Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest, did not attend the trial, delegating his legal representation to his lawyers. The trial has stirred mixed reactions across Brazil, with public protests both for and against the far-right leader. The U.S. involvement, particularly through former President Donald Trump's remarks, signals potential diplomatic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
2
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
3
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global
4
Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025