Brazil on Edge: Bolsonaro's Conviction Sparks Political Turmoil

In a landmark decision, the Brazilian Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to stay in power after his 2022 electoral defeat. This ruling has intensified political divides in Brazil and is expected to provoke a strong response from the United States.

The decision came as a result of a majority vote by a panel of five justices, with Cármen Lúcia being the latest to rule against Bolsonaro. Notably, Justice Luiz Fux dissented, voting to acquit the former president. With one vote remaining, the full extent of Bolsonaro's sentence has yet to be determined, but it could potentially result in many years of imprisonment.

Despite claims of innocence, Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest, did not attend the trial, delegating his legal representation to his lawyers. The trial has stirred mixed reactions across Brazil, with public protests both for and against the far-right leader. The U.S. involvement, particularly through former President Donald Trump's remarks, signals potential diplomatic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)