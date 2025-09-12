Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook
The Trump administration is seeking to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accused of past mortgage fraud, pending an appeal against a ruling blocking her dismissal. The case, impacting the Fed's monetary policy stance, could reach the Supreme Court, questioning the independence of the Fed from political pressures.
The Trump administration intensified its efforts to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Thursday, seeking intervention from a federal appeals court. This comes after U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb blocked her removal, citing insufficient cause. The Department of Justice, in a swift court filing, requested the D.C. Circuit to pause Cobb's ruling while an appeal is prepared.
The move to fire Cook, initiated by Trump in late August, arises from allegations of mortgage fraud permanently questioning her credibility. However, Cook categorically denies any wrongdoing. The power struggle is unfolding against a backdrop of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting where interest rate cuts are on the agenda.
This legal battle may soon escalate to the Supreme Court, carrying significant implications for the Fed's operational independence. The longevity of Cook's tenure could set a historical precedent as no president has previously removed a Fed governor. Meanwhile, the DOJ claims Cook's removal could enhance the Fed's integrity, a contested opinion in legal circles.
