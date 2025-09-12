Trump Administration Boosts Philippines Aid amidst Health Crisis
The Trump administration will provide the Philippines with an additional $250 million to combat tuberculosis, improve maternal health, and tackle emerging diseases. This aid, following a previous $63 million pledge, reflects Trump's new foreign aid strategy focusing on direct, targeted assistance, symbolizing strong ties between the nations.
The Trump administration announced an additional $250 million in aid to the Philippines, aiming to address pressing health concerns such as tuberculosis and maternal health, along with emerging diseases. This initiative was declared by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.
Previously, $63 million was pledged during a meeting between President Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House in July. Rubio emphasized that the new assistance mirrors the profound bond between the U.S. and the Philippines and aligns with Trump's revised 'America First' foreign aid strategy.
This strategy is characterized by efficient, targeted, and time-limited aid, following the closure of USAID and other similar channels. Despite Trump's administration attempting to scale back foreign aid, Congress, with a Republican majority, has allocated sizeable aid budgets aiming to be spent by September 30.
