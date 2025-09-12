U.S. Sanctions Loom Over Brazilian Officials Following Bolsonaro Conviction

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former President Jair Bolsonaro, expressed anticipation of additional U.S. sanctions on Thursday, targeting Brazilian officials following his father's coup conviction.

Speaking with Reuters, Bolsonaro highlighted the possibility of Supreme Court justices facing sanctions under the Magnitsky Act. This measure was initially invoked by the Trump administration against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who presided over the case. Justices including Flavio Dino, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin supported de Moraes, with only Luiz Fux dissenting.

Earlier this year, Eduardo Bolsonaro relocated to the U.S., aiming to garner support from President Donald Trump to halt criminal proceedings against his father.

(With inputs from agencies.)