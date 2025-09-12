Left Menu

Trump Condemns Bolsonaro's Conviction: A Surprising Legal Feud

Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction over Jair Bolsonaro's conviction for plotting a coup post-2022 election. Labeling the trial a 'witch hunt,' Trump imposed tariffs and sanctions on Brazil, while revoking visas of high court members.

In a surprising turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dismay and unhappiness regarding the recent conviction of Jair Bolsonaro by Brazil's Supreme Court. The court found Bolsonaro guilty of orchestrating a coup attempt to cling to power post-2022 election.

Trump, who has not shied away from voicing his opinion on international affairs, has previously described the proceedings against Bolsonaro as a 'witch hunt.' This comment was accompanied by Trump implementing tariff hikes against Brazil.

In retaliation to what he sees as unjust measures, Trump has also announced significant sanctions against the presiding judge and has taken the drastic step of revoking visas for the majority of Brazil's high court members, escalating diplomatic tensions.

