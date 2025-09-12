Trump Condemns Bolsonaro's Conviction: A Surprising Legal Feud

In a surprising turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dismay and unhappiness regarding the recent conviction of Jair Bolsonaro by Brazil's Supreme Court. The court found Bolsonaro guilty of orchestrating a coup attempt to cling to power post-2022 election.

Trump, who has not shied away from voicing his opinion on international affairs, has previously described the proceedings against Bolsonaro as a 'witch hunt.' This comment was accompanied by Trump implementing tariff hikes against Brazil.

In retaliation to what he sees as unjust measures, Trump has also announced significant sanctions against the presiding judge and has taken the drastic step of revoking visas for the majority of Brazil's high court members, escalating diplomatic tensions.