Historic Court Ruling: Bolsonaro's Conviction Sends Shockwaves Through Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was convicted by Brazil's Supreme Court for orchestrating a coup attempt after losing the 2022 election. The verdict marks a significant moment in Brazilian history, challenging Bolsonaro's far-right movement and testing democratic institutions. Jair Bolsonaro denies the charges, and a prison sentence decision is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:30 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been convicted by the Supreme Court for plotting a coup after his 2022 election loss, marking a momentous event in Brazil's democratic history. The charges against him include participating in criminal organizations and attempting to undermine democracy.

The court's decision has sparked reactions globally, drawing disapproval from figures like former U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized the ruling and hinted at potential repercussions against Brazil. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, with the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence looming.

This landmark conviction not only impacts Bolsonaro's political future but also signifies a critical test for Brazil's strategy to safeguard its democracy against far-right threats. The case against Bolsonaro extends to seven of his allies, reflecting a broader effort to hold accountable those seeking to destabilize the nation's democratic foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

