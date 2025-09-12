Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Qatari PM's Key US Visit

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is set to visit New York and Washington. He will meet U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump and others, to discuss the Israeli strike and ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 05:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is scheduled to visit New York and Washington, marking a critical diplomatic initiative. The trip, planned for Friday, involves discussions with U.S. officials on significant Middle Eastern issues.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to engage with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. These meetings aim to tackle pressing topics such as the recent Israeli strike and efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza.

This visit underscores the vital role of Qatari diplomacy in the ongoing peace efforts in the region, with a focus on establishing long-term stability and security.

