Nepal's Political Crossroads: A Return to Monarchy Amidst Civil Unrest?

A civil society alliance, Brihat Nagarik Andolan (BNA), has alleged a 'conspiracy' aiming to restore the monarchy in Nepal under military mediation. This accusation emerges as political negotiations are underway following the collapse of the K P Sharma Oli administration.

In a Thursday statement, BNA expressed concerns over the Nepal Army's increasing involvement in national affairs, especially after it took over nationwide security operations recently. The group condemned efforts to restore the monarchy and roll back federalism, describing these moves as counterproductive to the Gen-Z movement's aspirations.

Nepal officially ended its monarchy in 2008, but pro-monarchy sentiments have resurfaced, fueled by current economic and political turmoil. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation has intensified the political climate, with the BNA urging a return to constitutional governance. The Health Ministry reported that 34 people have died in recent protests.