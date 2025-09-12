BJP Leader Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations
BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao disputed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft,' citing data indicating Congress's decline from 1989, long before Modi's tenure. Rao challenged Gandhi's stance, questioning Congress's alliances with parties he insinuated as 'vote thieves.' Gandhi maintains claims of electoral malpractice, promising evidence.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao has dismissed allegations of vote theft made by Congress' Rahul Gandhi, stating that past election data debunks these claims. Rao emphasized that Congress's decline began before Narendra Modi's administration, pointing to trends dating back to 1989.
Rao questioned Gandhi's narrative by referring to historical defeats faced by Congress at the hands of other political figures, including Janata Dal's VP Singh. He challenged the characterization of 'vote thieves' in context with current allies of Congress, suggesting inconsistency in Gandhi's accusations.
The BJP leader also highlighted Congress's historical electoral struggles in various regions, reflecting a longstanding downward trajectory in their political influence. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance, promising to provide evidence proving the alleged electoral fraud he claims is rampant in India.
ALSO READ
Former Diplomat Highlights Concerns Over Bangladesh Elections
ABVP Unveils Central Panel for DUSU Elections Amid Promises of Change
BJP Rallies Behind Corruption-Free Governance in Bodoland Elections
Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions
Football Becomes Political Battleground in West Bengal Elections