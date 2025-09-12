Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Faces First Major Test Against AfD in North Rhine-Westphalia Elections

Friedrich Merz faces a significant electoral challenge in North Rhine-Westphalia amid strong polling by the AfD. Local elections will determine if the nativist party can extend its influence to the more urban, Catholic west. Key issues influencing voters include a weak economy and rising unemployment.

Friedrich Merz is poised for a crucial electoral examination in North Rhine-Westphalia this Sunday, as the nativist Alternative for Germany (AfD) records its highest polling results. This electoral contest will be a test of Merz's leadership in his role as German chancellor.

The AfD is attempting to broaden its appeal from eastern Germany to the more urban and Catholic western region, where it has historically been weaker. North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, serves as a bellwether due to its diverse demographic and economic backdrop, influencing nearly a quarter of the country's population.

Currently, Merz's conservative party leads with 35% support, while the AfD has garnered 16%, double its previous share. Economic struggles and rising unemployment are pressing issues, challenging both Merz's conservatives and the coalition led by the Social Democrats, who are facing significant opposition from voters concerned about immigration.

