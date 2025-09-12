Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over Alleged Credibility Crisis

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging the CM's actions and words have turned the position into a mockery and lost credibility. This comes after Sarma's statements linking Gogoi's family to an SIT report alleging Pakistani connections, leading to political tensions in Assam.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has fiercely criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of diminishing the integrity of his office. Gogoi claims Sarma's statements have lost all credibility, especially following allegations of a Pakistan connection involving Gogoi's family.

The Chief Minister had referred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report which alleged that three members of the Congress leader's family were foreigners and accused Gogoi of inappropriate behavior. Sarma suggested the evidence from the SIT was concerning and warranted discussion in the Cabinet.

The political exchange has heightened tensions in Assam, with Gogoi maintaining that the state's residents deserve better leadership. The debate revolves around Sarma's claims about the SIT report, with Gogoi calling it a 'flop show' and asserting the Congress in Assam will rise stronger by 2026.

