Radhakrishnan Sworn In as India's New Vice President

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath as India's 15th Vice President on Friday, during a ceremony conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu.

The 67-year-old leader, dressed in a red kurta, swore allegiance to the office in the name of God, in English. His appointment follows the resignation of previous Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health concerns.

Radhakrishnan's victory is seen as an endorsement of nationalistic ideology, as he aims to contribute towards making India a developed nation by 2047. Several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present to witness the event.