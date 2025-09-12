Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

France is set to summon the Russian ambassador on Friday following a drone incursion into Poland's airspace, which outgoing French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed was deliberate and not accidental.

Amid rising tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron declared the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to assist Poland in safeguarding its airspace.

The latest move reflects France's commitment to supporting its European ally against unauthorized airspace breaches and maintaining regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)