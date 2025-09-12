Left Menu

Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced France will call the Russian ambassador to address the unauthorized drone flight into Poland's airspace. To fortify Poland’s defenses, France will contribute three Rafale fighter jets, confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:18 IST
Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

France is set to summon the Russian ambassador on Friday following a drone incursion into Poland's airspace, which outgoing French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed was deliberate and not accidental.

Amid rising tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron declared the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to assist Poland in safeguarding its airspace.

The latest move reflects France's commitment to supporting its European ally against unauthorized airspace breaches and maintaining regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

 India
2
China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

 China
3
Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

 Global
4
Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025