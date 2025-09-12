Nepal's Unrest: Sushila Karki Poised for Prime Minister Role Amidst Turmoil

Nepal is on the brink of appointing Sushila Karki as interim prime minister following chaotic protests that led to the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The protests, driven primarily by the anger of Gen Z activists, opposed a now-reversed social media ban and resulted in significant casualties. Karki is recognized for her commitment to integrity and her anti-corruption stance.

Amidst the turmoil, the nation is gradually returning to normalcy, although scars from the violence remain visible in Kathmandu's streets as families mourn lost loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)