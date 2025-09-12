Left Menu

Kerala's CM Faces Criticism Over Alleged Police Brutality

Allegations of police brutality in Kerala have led Opposition Leader V D Satheesan to demand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan relinquish the Home portfolio. Criticism includes accusations of a power vacuum in police leadership and inadequate government response to health crises. Satheesan calls for accountability and transparency.

Updated: 12-09-2025 13:29 IST
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to step down from his role as Home Minister amidst widespread allegations of police brutality across the state.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan strongly criticized Vijayan, claiming the state's police hierarchy is collapsing, and alleging that the Chief Minister's office is controlled by a select few. Reports indicate that innocent individuals may have suffered severe torture, drawing comparisons to historical atrocities.

In addition, the government's handling of a growing health crisis, namely amoebic encephalitis, has come under fire. Satheesan criticized the state health department's inability to provide timely warnings to the public, exacerbating the situation with 16 reported deaths.

