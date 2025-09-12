Left Menu

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

On Friday, the BJP refuted Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations. Highlighting Congress's declining electoral fortunes since 1984, BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao argued that the trend precedes Modi's tenure. Congress faces challenges from regional leaders and dwindling vote shares, Rao asserted, criticizing Gandhi's attacks on the Election Commission.

The BJP on Friday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' accusations, citing historical electoral data to challenge the Congress leader's claims. BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao said Congress's decline began well before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's era, pointing to the party's struggling performance since its 1984 victory.

Rao noted that the Congress had faced electoral setbacks from numerous regional leaders across various states, leading to its drift from relevance. He emphasized that Gandhi's allegations involving the Election Commission lack substance, pointing out the Congress-led government's tenure before 2014.

Attributing Congress's dwindling fortunes to external political forces as well, Rao criticized Gandhi's political tactics as misleading. He urged the Congress to acknowledge historical trends, rather than resort to narratives that could offer short-term visibility but fail to address systemic issues.

