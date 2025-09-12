Thackeray Siblings Unite for 'Jan Aakrosh' Protest: A Show of Strength

The 'Jan Aakrosh' protest, orchestrated by the once-rival factions of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, took center stage in Nashik, marking a political coalition aimed squarely at the Devendra Fadnavis government. Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP, announced the significance of the alliance, promising more joint efforts in the region.

This rare convergence witnessed both parties showing a united front, asserting that Maharashtra will now look towards the Thackerays for leadership. The protest discussed critical issues, including farmers' demands for Minimum Support Price, challenges faced by educators, and a deteriorating law and order situation.

As both Thackeray brothers have reconciled for greater political influence amid the pending local body polls, the event stood as a testament to their combined efforts to carve out a significant role in shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

