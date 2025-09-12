Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Modi's Limited Visit to Manipur Amidst Project Unveilings

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Manipur, labeling it as a mere formality. Slated for September 13, Modi's visit aims to address internally displaced people and announce development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the conflict-affected region.

Gehlot criticized the timing, suggesting Modi's earlier intervention could have communicated stronger government commitment to Manipur's crisis. According to Gehlot, such visits convey crucial support to those grappling with ethnic conflicts.

In addressing unrelated controversies, Gehlot defended the dignity of mothers, condemning derogatory remarks made toward Modi's late mother. He underlined the universal respect owed to mothers, transcending political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)