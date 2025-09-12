Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Modi's Limited Visit to Manipur Amidst Project Unveilings

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur as a mere formality, stating it should have occurred earlier to address ethnic violence concerns. Modi plans to unveil Rs 8,500 crore of development projects. Gehlot emphasized the importance of respecting mothers, unrelated to political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:43 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Manipur, labeling it as a mere formality. Slated for September 13, Modi's visit aims to address internally displaced people and announce development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the conflict-affected region.

Gehlot criticized the timing, suggesting Modi's earlier intervention could have communicated stronger government commitment to Manipur's crisis. According to Gehlot, such visits convey crucial support to those grappling with ethnic conflicts.

In addressing unrelated controversies, Gehlot defended the dignity of mothers, condemning derogatory remarks made toward Modi's late mother. He underlined the universal respect owed to mothers, transcending political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

