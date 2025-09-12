Left Menu

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan: India's New Vice President

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India's 15th vice president, taking over after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan was attended by prominent leaders. Radhakrishnan, a former governor, pledged to advance India's development and assumed multiple ceremonial duties, marking the start of his tenure.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took the oath as the 15th vice president of India on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhawan, with President Droupadi Murmu officiating the ceremony.

Witnessed by key political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radhakrishnan vowed to uphold the nationalistic ideals that led to his victory over opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Radhakrishnan paid tributes at various memorials and assumed his role as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, pledging to bolster India's progress towards its goals by 2047.

