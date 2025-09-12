Left Menu

Maharashtra Announces Zilla Parishad Reservation Strategy

The Maharashtra government announced a reservation plan for chairperson posts in 34 Zilla Parishads. The plan includes a 50% quota for women, and specific seats for OBC, ST, and SC categories. Political parties are now preparing for the upcoming local elections, selecting suitable candidates for the reserved seats.

Updated: 12-09-2025 18:10 IST
The Maharashtra government has unveiled its plan for category-wise reservation in Zilla Parishad elections, impacting leadership positions across 34 districts, including Thane, Pune, and Nagpur. The policy aligns with the state's commitment to a 50% quota for women in local governance, reserving 18 seats specifically for female candidates.

The rural development department confirmed that nine Zilla Parishads will have chairpersons from the Other Backward Classes. Additionally, specific posts are designated for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, enhancing representation and inclusion across diverse social groups.

Anticipation builds as political parties gear up for the long-awaited local body elections, set to occur post-Diwali. Focus shifts to fielding candidates best suited for the reserved constituencies, as parties strategize to secure leadership in these key local governance posts.

