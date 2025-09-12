Trump Dispatches National Guard to Curb Crime in Memphis

In a bold move on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to deploy National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, hoping to address ongoing crime issues. This announcement comes on the heels of his administration's remarkable federal policing in Washington, D.C. last month.

Despite a nationwide downward trend in violent crime, Trump seeks to spotlight crime as a central political concern, targeting predominantly Democratic-controlled cities. His decision follows resistance to previous plans to send federal forces to Chicago and potentially to other cities such as New Orleans.

Trump's strategy has prompted significant protests, including a major demonstration in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. Trump argues that American cities are plagued by crime, necessitating federal intervention. However, the Department of Justice reported that Washington's violent crime rates are at a 30-year low.