Harish Rawat Criticizes Financial Aid for Uttarakhand as Insufficient

Former chief minister Harish Rawat criticized the Rs 1200 crore aid for Uttarakhand announced by Prime Minister Modi as inadequate. He expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of a national strategy for the disaster-prone Himalayas. In response, BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli assured more aid would be provided, highlighting past government generosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has voiced dissatisfaction over the financial assistance of Rs 1200 crore, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Uttarakhand, deeming it inadequate and disappointing. Rawat emphasized the need for more substantial aid to address damages significantly, including road reconstruction.

Criticizing the national strategy for the Middle Himalayas, Rawat highlighted the recurrent devastation in the area, stressing the loss of lives and property. BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli countered Rawat's claims by noting that the financial aid was just an initial relief, and assured greater support would follow from the BJP government.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Dehradun included reviewing relief operations and meeting families affected by heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides ravaging Uttarakhand. Recent natural calamities have resulted in 86 deaths, with many more injured or missing, underscoring the need for continued and comprehensive disaster management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

