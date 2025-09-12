Delhi CM Slams Congress Over AI-Generated Video Targeting Modi's Mother
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned an AI-generated video by the Congress, calling it a 'vile act' against PM Modi's late mother. Gupta accused Congress of insulting the dignity of all mothers and violating political decorum, urging the party to apologize for its actions.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has criticized the Congress for an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. Gupta labeled the video a 'vile act,' asserting that it disrespects not only Modi's mother but the dignity of mothers everywhere.
In a social media post, Gupta accused Congress of abandoning political decorum and engaging in a 'premeditated conspiracy' under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi. She urged Congress to end its 'shop of hatred' and apologize to mothers across the nation.
The controversy erupted after an AI-generated video, widely circulated by Bihar Congress, showed PM Modi dreaming of his late mother. This incident has heightened tensions, prompting PM Modi to denounce Congress and RJD, alleging that their actions insult all mothers, sisters, and daughters.
