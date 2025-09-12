Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Mission: Addressing Wayanad's Challenges

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits her constituency Wayanad for 10 days to understand local issues and explore resolutions. Visiting key sites, she emphasizes the necessity of critical projects while balancing environmental concerns. Her visit highlights her commitment to addressing the needs of the community.

Updated: 12-09-2025 19:34 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarked on a 10-day visit to Wayanad on Friday, aiming to delve into the pressing issues faced by her constituents. Her tour began with a visit to the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in Kalpetta, underscoring her intent to address local environmental and infrastructural challenges.

In addressing the media, Gandhi Vadra outlined her mission to comprehend and address the region's problems more profoundly. "I am here for 10 days to understand the issues more deeply and determine how I can help resolve them," she stated. During her visit to the Poozhithode-Padinjarathara road, she stressed the urgency of completing stalled projects and actively engaged with locals to discuss the delays.

On the matter of environmental clearance, she remarked, "There's a necessity for urgent intervention, but it's crucial to strike a balance between ecological concerns and development needs." Highlighting the vital need for better access to medical facilities in the region, she affirmed, "Our efforts will be centered on supporting these communities to find viable solutions." Her visit comes after paying respects to the late senior Congress leader P.P. Thankachan, emphasizing her continued dedication to Kerala's development.

