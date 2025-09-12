Controversy Ignites Over AI Video Targeting PM Modi's Mother
BJP leader V. Muraleedharan has issued sharp criticism towards the Bihar Congress for posting an AI-generated video that he described as an 'insult to the womanhood of the entire country' and an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family image. The controversial video, depicting PM Modi's late mother rebuking him over his political decisions, has sparked significant backlash.
In an interview with ANI, Muraleedharan emphasized that the Congress party's attempts to tarnish PM Modi's reputation have only alienated the public, as demonstrated by the results of the recent vice presidential election. He urged the Congress to issue an apology, highlighting the seriousness with which the people of Bihar are likely to view this incident.
This is not the first time the Congress has faced scrutiny over their treatment of PM Modi's family during public events. In a previous instance, an unidentified individual used a stage at a Congress-led event to verbally attack both the Prime Minister and his late mother. The BJP has since mounted an offensive against Congress and other opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, condemning these actions as disrespectful.
