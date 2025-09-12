Sushila Karki: Nepal’s First Woman Prime Minister to Lead Interim Government

Nepal is set to witness a historic first as Sushila Karki, the former Chief Justice, takes the helm as the country's first woman Prime Minister. This appointment comes amid political upheaval, marked by the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, following mass protests led by the nation's youth.

Karki, respected for her tenure as the first woman Chief Justice, will lead an interim government tasked with conducting fresh parliamentary elections. Her selection followed intensive consultations between President Ramchandra Paudel, military officials, and youth protest representatives, emphasizing a collaborative approach to address the political crisis.

The protests, driven by demands to tackle corruption and nepotism, resulted in substantial damages to the tourism-dependent economy, with significant losses reported in the hotel sector. However, the appointment of Karki and a move towards constitutional governance aim to restore stability and address the youth's demands for a robust democracy.

