Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned an alleged attack on party activists in Krishna district. He expressed concern over injured members and criticized opposition tactics. Reddy vowed accountability, with hopes of a political comeback. The ruling TDP hasn't responded yet to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:48 IST
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy publicly condemned an alleged attack on his party's activists reportedly orchestrated by political rivals in Tallapalle, Krishna district.

Reddy visited the hospital where Giridhar, an RMP, and Satish are being treated for injuries sustained in the incident. Offering support, he stated, "I strongly condemn the attack on our party activists Giridhar and Satish in Tallapalle by political opponents," according to a YSRCP press release.

Accusing rivals of harassment through intimidation and false cases, Reddy asserted that the people would hold the NDA coalition parties accountable, suggesting a political shift when YSRCP regains power. The ruling TDP has not issued an immediate response to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

