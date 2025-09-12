Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy publicly condemned an alleged attack on his party's activists reportedly orchestrated by political rivals in Tallapalle, Krishna district.

Reddy visited the hospital where Giridhar, an RMP, and Satish are being treated for injuries sustained in the incident. Offering support, he stated, "I strongly condemn the attack on our party activists Giridhar and Satish in Tallapalle by political opponents," according to a YSRCP press release.

Accusing rivals of harassment through intimidation and false cases, Reddy asserted that the people would hold the NDA coalition parties accountable, suggesting a political shift when YSRCP regains power. The ruling TDP has not issued an immediate response to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)