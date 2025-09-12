Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Takes Oath as 15th Vice President of India

C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India at a ceremony attended by key political figures. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Pondicherry University's Vice-Chancellor extended their wishes. Radhakrishnan, elected after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, will serve until September 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:53 IST
C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India's 15th Vice President in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, overseen by President Droupadi Murmu. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous Union ministers, marking a significant moment in the country's political landscape.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, representing the AINRC-BJP coalition government, extended his warm wishes to Radhakrishnan on behalf of the Union Territory's residents. Similarly, Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor P Prakash Babu conveyed his congratulations, emphasizing a hopeful tenure ahead for the newly appointed ex officio Chancellor.

Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the recent vice-presidential election, defeating the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. His election follows the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health reasons, who made his first public appearance since stepping down at the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

