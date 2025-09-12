Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for Justice

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has accused the Election Commission of partiality and alleged widespread vote theft. Asserting Congress's commitment to farmers' rights and democracy, Pilot, alongside other leaders, vows to take strong action. The party plans significant campaigns highlighting issues such as unlawful land seizure and inadequate cow protection.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday raised serious allegations against the Election Commission, questioning its neutrality and accusing it of allowing vote theft in the country. While addressing the Kisan Nyay Yatra, Pilot emphasized the need for strong action to protect farmers and uphold democratic values, a mission the Congress promises to pursue.

Speaking at the event, Digvijaya Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, cited the Ujjain mayoral election as evidence of said vote theft, accusing the Election Commission of collusion with the current ruling party. Singh urged the public to stand with Congress in its fight against these injustices, reinforcing the party's commitment to safeguarding democracy.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticized Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's administration for issues like illegal liquor sales and inadequate farm resources. Patwari announced plans for a state-wide Congress campaign to spotlight the neglect of cow shelters. The initiative represents broader efforts by Congress to protect farmers' rights and promote justice.

