Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Dual Military Policy Unveiled

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a strategic policy to simultaneously enhance nuclear capabilities and conventional military power at an upcoming Workers' Party of Korea meeting. This decision follows Kim's recent diplomatic engagements with global leaders in Beijing, elevating his international prominence.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has revealed plans to advance both nuclear and conventional military capabilities. This strategic move is to be discussed at an upcoming Workers' Party of Korea meeting, as reported by KCNA.

During inspections of weapons research centers, Kim emphasized the dual focus on nuclear and conventional forces to strengthen national defense. This aligns with the agenda for the party congress, where broader defense strategies will be addressed.

Kim's domestic activities, including overseeing a shooting drill and hospital construction, follow his diplomatic meetings in Beijing with leaders like China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, which have boosted his international stature.

