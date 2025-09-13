Fujian's Passage: China’s New Aircraft Carrier in the Taiwan Strait

China's recently launched aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has sailed through the contentious Taiwan Strait, according to a statement by the Chinese navy on Friday. The strait divides China from Taiwan, the autonomous island Beijing insists must one day reunite with the mainland.

The Fujian's passage might be interpreted as a subtle warning to the US and other nations about extending support to Taiwan, despite China downplaying any provocative motives. This marks the first instance of the Fujian traversing these waters.

The ship, currently undergoing sea trials, is on its way to the South China Sea for further training. Observers see this move against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, particularly after recent transits by Canadian and Australian naval vessels.

