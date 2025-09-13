Fujian's Passage: China’s New Aircraft Carrier in the Taiwan Strait
China's newest aircraft carrier, Fujian, navigated the Taiwan Strait en route to the South China Sea for trials and experiments. While its journey may serve as a cautious note to the US, China dismisses aggressive intentions. The Fujian's movement adds to regional maritime dynamics amid existing territorial disputes.
- Country:
- China
China's recently launched aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has sailed through the contentious Taiwan Strait, according to a statement by the Chinese navy on Friday. The strait divides China from Taiwan, the autonomous island Beijing insists must one day reunite with the mainland.
The Fujian's passage might be interpreted as a subtle warning to the US and other nations about extending support to Taiwan, despite China downplaying any provocative motives. This marks the first instance of the Fujian traversing these waters.
The ship, currently undergoing sea trials, is on its way to the South China Sea for further training. Observers see this move against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, particularly after recent transits by Canadian and Australian naval vessels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fujian
- China
- aircraft carrier
- Taiwan Strait
- US
- Taiwan
- South China Sea
- sea trials
- Beijing
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
US-Philippines Alliance Challenges China's Plans in South China Sea
Utah Tragedy: Tyler Robinson in Custody for Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence
Tensions Surge as U.S. and UK Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait
G7 Nations Discuss Tighter Sanctions and Rising Tariffs Amidst Ukrainian Conflict