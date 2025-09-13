Vijay's 'I Am Coming' Tour: A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics?
Actor-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is launching a state-wide campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. His campaign includes a custom caravan featuring images of political icons. Vijay aims to connect with the people through his 'I Am Coming' slogan.
Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor-politician, is set to kick off an extensive state-wide campaign titled 'I Am Coming' as Tamil Nadu prepares for its Assembly election. Scheduled to commence on Saturday, the campaign aims to strategically challenge the ruling DMK and BJP at both state and central levels.
The campaign features a uniquely designed caravan outfitted with a public address system, adorned with images of notable figures such as C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran. This campaign marks Vijay's maiden political tour across the state, starting with scheduled rallies in Tiruchirappalli and nearby districts.
Symbolizing unity and history, Vijay's 'I Am Coming' slogan is featured prominently in the campaign logo, highlighting the party's aspiration to echo the successful political shifts of 1967 and 1977. These historical references underline Vijay's commitment to becoming a significant political force in Tamil Nadu.
