Left Menu

Sushila Karki: From Chief Justice to Nepal's First Woman Interim PM

Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of Nepal, became the country's first woman Prime Minister to lead an interim government. Educated at Banaras Hindu University, she was part of the anti-monarchy movement. Her leadership marks a significant milestone amidst political unrest in Nepal, following K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:33 IST
Sushila Karki: From Chief Justice to Nepal's First Woman Interim PM
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • India

Sushila Karki, once Nepal's Chief Justice, has achieved a historic feat as the nation's first woman Prime Minister, heading an interim government. This achievement comes in the wake of political turmoil following K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

Karki, a Banaras Hindu University alumna, forged a strong connection with India, where she was part of an anti-monarchy movement. Her time in Varanasi also led to meeting her life partner, Durga Prasad Subedi.

As Nepal faces youth-driven demands for transparency and economic reform, Karki's leadership symbolizes a pivotal moment of change, spearheading efforts to address these challenges and organize forthcoming parliamentary elections.

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025