Sushila Karki: From Chief Justice to Nepal's First Woman Interim PM
Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of Nepal, became the country's first woman Prime Minister to lead an interim government. Educated at Banaras Hindu University, she was part of the anti-monarchy movement. Her leadership marks a significant milestone amidst political unrest in Nepal, following K P Sharma Oli's resignation.
- Country:
- India
Sushila Karki, once Nepal's Chief Justice, has achieved a historic feat as the nation's first woman Prime Minister, heading an interim government. This achievement comes in the wake of political turmoil following K P Sharma Oli's resignation.
Karki, a Banaras Hindu University alumna, forged a strong connection with India, where she was part of an anti-monarchy movement. Her time in Varanasi also led to meeting her life partner, Durga Prasad Subedi.
As Nepal faces youth-driven demands for transparency and economic reform, Karki's leadership symbolizes a pivotal moment of change, spearheading efforts to address these challenges and organize forthcoming parliamentary elections.
ALSO READ
Mauritius Prime Minister's Captivating Varanasi Visit
India and Mauritius are not just partners but family: PM Modi in Varanasi.
Mauritian Prime Minister's Varanasi Visit: A Cultural Tapestry
Bilateral Talks Blossom in Varanasi: Modi Meets Mauritius Counterpart
Strengthening Ties: Modi-Ramgoolam Talks in Varanasi