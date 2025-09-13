Sushila Karki: From Chief Justice to Nepal's First Woman Interim PM

Sushila Karki, once Nepal's Chief Justice, has achieved a historic feat as the nation's first woman Prime Minister, heading an interim government. This achievement comes in the wake of political turmoil following K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

Karki, a Banaras Hindu University alumna, forged a strong connection with India, where she was part of an anti-monarchy movement. Her time in Varanasi also led to meeting her life partner, Durga Prasad Subedi.

As Nepal faces youth-driven demands for transparency and economic reform, Karki's leadership symbolizes a pivotal moment of change, spearheading efforts to address these challenges and organize forthcoming parliamentary elections.