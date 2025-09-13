Opposition Leader Condemns Alleged Police Misconduct in Kerala

In a sharp critique, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has escalated his attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing grave concerns over allegations of custodial torture and the treatment of KSU activists by the police.

Satheesan accused the Chief Minister, who also heads the Home Department, of remaining indifferent to the reported 'anarchy and atrocities' committed by police forces, suggesting that they operate primarily under CPI(M) directives.

Highlighting a recent incident where KSU leaders were presented in a Thrissur court bound and masked, Satheesan warned that involved officers would face consequences should the UDF regain power, charging that such practices reveal a manipulative political agenda.