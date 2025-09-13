Prime Minister Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 17 major projects totaling Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal, Manipur. These projects include the new Manipur Police headquarters, civil secretariat, Manipur Bhavans, the development of the Imphal River, and infrastructure improvements across various districts. This marks Modi's first visit to the state amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant initiative in Manipur, inaugurating 17 projects valued at approximately Rs 1,200 crore from the capital city of Imphal.
The event at Imphal's historic Kangla Fort complex marked Modi's first visit to the region following ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.
Among the key developments were the new Manipur Police headquarters and a civil secretariat, collectively representing over Rs 639 crore in investment. Also launched were Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, riverfront and road infrastructure projects in the state capital, and vital cultural and educational facilities to foster regional growth.
