Modi's Mission: Transforming Manipur into a Beacon of Peace and Prosperity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur, promoting peace amidst ongoing ethnic violence. He promised government support for rebuilding efforts and highlighted efforts to foster development in the region. Various projects and initiatives have been launched to enhance living standards and provide new opportunities.
In a significant visit to the conflict-affected state of Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to violence and pledged unwavering support from his administration. Speaking in Churachandpur, a district heavily impacted by ethnic strife, Modi emphasized his government's commitment to restoring peace and prosperity.
Addressing the public, Modi reflected on his interactions with displaced individuals and expressed optimism about a new era of hope for the region. He noted that over the past decade, many disputes in the Northeast have been peacefully resolved, and urged local outfits to prioritize peace for developmental progress.
The Prime Minister underscored initiatives, including the allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for developmental efforts and the construction of 7,000 houses for displaced families, as steps towards rebuilding Manipur. Additionally, the launch of educational and healthcare projects signifies the broader government aim to integrate the state with national development trajectories.
