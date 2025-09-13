Trump's Department of Defense Becomes the Department of War
In a controversial move, the Trump administration has renamed the Department of Defense as the Department of War, following a similar change within the White House's National Security Council. The rebrand has sparked debate over its impact on policy and costs related to updates in signage worldwide.
In a bold and contentious shift, President Donald Trump has transformed the Department of Defense into the Department of War. This change highlights the President's dual narrative of waging war while advocating for peace on the global stage.
The rebranding extends into the White House as the Directorate of Defense has been renamed to the Directorate of War. Sources indicate the decision was approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with war directors now reporting to a special assistant to the president for war.
Critics argue this name change entails significant costs for logistical updates worldwide and signifies a deeper shift in the administration's stance. While the impact on policy remains uncertain, the move has underscored ongoing tension within Trump's national security framework.
