Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Jammu and Kashmir Over MLA's Detention

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called for a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to condemn the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, asserting that a resolution could pressure the central government to release him. The arrest led to protests and internet restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:44 IST
Political Tensions Flare in Jammu and Kashmir Over MLA's Detention
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to address escalating political tensions, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to convene a special session. The session would aim to condemn the arrest of AAP's Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, who was detained under controversial circumstances.

Mufti emphasized that passing a resolution might compel the central government to release Malik and safeguard other legislators from similar future actions. Malik's arrest has already provoked violent demonstrations, prompting authorities to enforce prohibitory orders and curtail internet services.

Adding to this, Mufti demanded that former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah provide legal assistance to numerous Kashmiris languishing in Indian jails, arguing that Malik's case is more about political resolve than legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Launches Lifetime 'Saheli Smart Card' for Women and Transgender Commuters

Delhi Launches Lifetime 'Saheli Smart Card' for Women and Transgender Commut...

 India
2
Historic Rail Milestone Connects Aizawl to India's Network

Historic Rail Milestone Connects Aizawl to India's Network

 India
3
Privatisation Clash: Andhra Pradesh's Medical Infrastructure at Stake

Privatisation Clash: Andhra Pradesh's Medical Infrastructure at Stake

 India
4
Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025