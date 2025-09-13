Political Tensions Flare in Jammu and Kashmir Over MLA's Detention

In a move to address escalating political tensions, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to convene a special session. The session would aim to condemn the arrest of AAP's Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, who was detained under controversial circumstances.

Mufti emphasized that passing a resolution might compel the central government to release Malik and safeguard other legislators from similar future actions. Malik's arrest has already provoked violent demonstrations, prompting authorities to enforce prohibitory orders and curtail internet services.

Adding to this, Mufti demanded that former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah provide legal assistance to numerous Kashmiris languishing in Indian jails, arguing that Malik's case is more about political resolve than legal battles.

