Shiv Sena Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Stance

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, launched a scathing critique of Uddhav Thackeray over his opposition to the India-Pakistan cricket match. The party highlighted that cricket matches between the two countries have been conducted during previous administrations, including the Congress, even when bilateral relations were strained.

Naresh Mhaske, the party spokesperson, accused Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva values for political maneuvering. He argued that while Thackeray now opposes such matches, his past actions and alliances paint a different picture, especially when international matches have been historically played irrespective of political tensions.

Criticizing political alliances made by Thackeray, Mhaske emphasized that under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India's security remains robust. Mhaske accused Thackeray of using nationalist sentiments as a mere electoral strategy, rather than showing genuine patriotic commitment throughout his political career.