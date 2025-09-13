Left Menu

Shiv Sena Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Stance

The Shiv Sena criticized Uddhav Thackeray's opposition to an India-Pakistan cricket match, arguing that such games have occurred before under tense relations. Sena members claim Thackeray abandoned principles for political gain. Amid these accusations, they stress national security remains strong under current leadership and critique Thackeray's political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:24 IST
Shiv Sena Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, launched a scathing critique of Uddhav Thackeray over his opposition to the India-Pakistan cricket match. The party highlighted that cricket matches between the two countries have been conducted during previous administrations, including the Congress, even when bilateral relations were strained.

Naresh Mhaske, the party spokesperson, accused Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva values for political maneuvering. He argued that while Thackeray now opposes such matches, his past actions and alliances paint a different picture, especially when international matches have been historically played irrespective of political tensions.

Criticizing political alliances made by Thackeray, Mhaske emphasized that under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India's security remains robust. Mhaske accused Thackeray of using nationalist sentiments as a mere electoral strategy, rather than showing genuine patriotic commitment throughout his political career.

TRENDING

1
Privatisation Clash: Andhra Pradesh's Medical Infrastructure at Stake

Privatisation Clash: Andhra Pradesh's Medical Infrastructure at Stake

 India
2
Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

 India
3
High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

 Global
4
Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025