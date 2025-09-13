Shiv Sena Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Stance
The Shiv Sena criticized Uddhav Thackeray's opposition to an India-Pakistan cricket match, arguing that such games have occurred before under tense relations. Sena members claim Thackeray abandoned principles for political gain. Amid these accusations, they stress national security remains strong under current leadership and critique Thackeray's political alliances.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, launched a scathing critique of Uddhav Thackeray over his opposition to the India-Pakistan cricket match. The party highlighted that cricket matches between the two countries have been conducted during previous administrations, including the Congress, even when bilateral relations were strained.
Naresh Mhaske, the party spokesperson, accused Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva values for political maneuvering. He argued that while Thackeray now opposes such matches, his past actions and alliances paint a different picture, especially when international matches have been historically played irrespective of political tensions.
Criticizing political alliances made by Thackeray, Mhaske emphasized that under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India's security remains robust. Mhaske accused Thackeray of using nationalist sentiments as a mere electoral strategy, rather than showing genuine patriotic commitment throughout his political career.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Uddhav Thackeray
- India
- Pakistan
- cricket
- politics
- Hindutva
- Naresh Mhaske
- terrorism
- elections
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray Decries India-Pakistan Cricket as National Insult
Jalaj Saxena Strengthens Maharashtra's Cricket Squad for Ranji Trophy
Uddhav Thackeray's Call to Boycott Indo-Pak Cricket: A Protest Against Terrorism
Cricket Under Scrutiny: Investigation into Alleged Sexual Misconduct
Sunday’s Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan insult to national sentiment: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.