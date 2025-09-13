Sushila Karki: Nepal's Interim Leader Amidst Unrest

Amidst a backdrop of violent anti-government protests, Sushila Karki has been appointed as Nepal's interim Prime Minister. Her ascendancy comes after a critical meeting involving President Ram Chandra Paudel and youth leaders.

The United Nations extended support to Nepal, emphasizing the importance of peace, justice, and progress during this transitional period. Hanna Singer-Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, applauded the collective efforts of the nation's leaders and youth activists.

Karki's appointment follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Oli, who stepped down due to public outcry over police violence that led to casualties. The transition marks a significant moment in Nepal's political landscape.