Left Menu

Sushila Karki: Nepal's Interim Leader Amidst Unrest

Sushila Karki has been appointed as Nepal's interim Prime Minister after violent anti-government protests. The UN expressed support for Nepal's quest for peace and justice. Karki's leadership follows a series of crucial discussions among top officials and youth activists, ensuing after former PM Oli's resignation amid significant unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:25 IST
Sushila Karki: Nepal's Interim Leader Amidst Unrest
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Amidst a backdrop of violent anti-government protests, Sushila Karki has been appointed as Nepal's interim Prime Minister. Her ascendancy comes after a critical meeting involving President Ram Chandra Paudel and youth leaders.

The United Nations extended support to Nepal, emphasizing the importance of peace, justice, and progress during this transitional period. Hanna Singer-Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, applauded the collective efforts of the nation's leaders and youth activists.

Karki's appointment follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Oli, who stepped down due to public outcry over police violence that led to casualties. The transition marks a significant moment in Nepal's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

 India
2
Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

 India
3
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
4
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025