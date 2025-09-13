Taliban and US Officials Explore Normalisation
The Taliban engaged in discussions with Trump administration officials to normalise relations between Afghanistan and the United States. The meeting involved comprehensive talks on bilateral relations, citizen issues, and investment opportunities. This comes after recent geopolitical tensions and the release of a US citizen.
Kabul | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:27 IST
- Afghanistan
The Taliban announced it met with Trump administration officials to discuss normalising US-Afghanistan relations. The meeting featured Trump's special envoys Adam Boehler and Zalmay Khalilzad.
The Taliban statement highlighted discussions on bilateral ties, citizen issues, and investment avenues. However, the White House has not commented.
This meeting coincides with the Taliban's release of US tourist George Glezmann and the recent US travel ban outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
