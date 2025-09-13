Taliban and US Officials Explore Normalisation

The Taliban announced it met with Trump administration officials to discuss normalising US-Afghanistan relations. The meeting featured Trump's special envoys Adam Boehler and Zalmay Khalilzad.

The Taliban statement highlighted discussions on bilateral ties, citizen issues, and investment avenues. However, the White House has not commented.

This meeting coincides with the Taliban's release of US tourist George Glezmann and the recent US travel ban outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)