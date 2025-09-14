Left Menu

Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi criticized the Election Commission for dismissing Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' without a probe. Quraishi emphasized the need for investigating such claims to maintain public trust in the electoral process and accused the EC of mishandling the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 12:07 IST
Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The former Chief Election Commissioner, S Y Quraishi, has expressed his discontent with the Election Commission's response to allegations of 'vote theft' made by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition. Quraishi, known for his tenure as the Chief Election Commissioner between 2010 and 2012, stressed that an investigation should have been conducted to address the claims seriously.

During an interview with PTI, Quraishi remarked that while Gandhi's language, likening the situation to a 'hydrogen bomb,' might have been political rhetoric, the allegations warranted a thorough examination. He criticized the EC for its handling of electoral roll revisions in Bihar, asserting that it had become involved in a matter that could harm its reputation.

Quraishi also commented on the importance of the Election Commission maintaining public confidence, suggesting that it should prioritize addressing opposition concerns. He emphasized that a fair and transparent probe was necessary not only to address the claims but to ensure that the electoral processes remain credible and trusted by the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Crude

Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Cru...

 India
2
Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations

Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into G...

 India
3
To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on reforming GST: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on re...

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025