Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations

The former Chief Election Commissioner, S Y Quraishi, has expressed his discontent with the Election Commission's response to allegations of 'vote theft' made by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition. Quraishi, known for his tenure as the Chief Election Commissioner between 2010 and 2012, stressed that an investigation should have been conducted to address the claims seriously.

During an interview with PTI, Quraishi remarked that while Gandhi's language, likening the situation to a 'hydrogen bomb,' might have been political rhetoric, the allegations warranted a thorough examination. He criticized the EC for its handling of electoral roll revisions in Bihar, asserting that it had become involved in a matter that could harm its reputation.

Quraishi also commented on the importance of the Election Commission maintaining public confidence, suggesting that it should prioritize addressing opposition concerns. He emphasized that a fair and transparent probe was necessary not only to address the claims but to ensure that the electoral processes remain credible and trusted by the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)