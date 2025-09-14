Left Menu

Turning Point for U.S.-South Korea Relations: Diplomatic Regret over Immigration Raid

A U.S. diplomat expressed regret over an immigration raid detaining 300 South Korean workers, suggesting it could strengthen U.S.-South Korea relations. Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau assured that workers wouldn't suffer re-entry issues. The workers were detained for a week before returning to South Korea.

A senior U.S. diplomat has officially expressed regret about a recent immigration raid that led to the detention of over 300 South Korean workers, calling it a possible turning point for bolstering U.S.-South Korea relations.

The incident was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo. Landau noted President Donald Trump's directive that the affected Korean workers would not face any penalties when they attempt to re-enter the United States.

After enduring a week-long detention at a U.S. facility, the South Korean workers have returned to their home country, with assurances that their future travels to the U.S. will be unhindered.

