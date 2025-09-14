Left Menu

Nationwide Spotlight on Political, Economic, and Social Developments

In a flurry of significant developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of supporting terrorists. He also inaugurated a major ethanol plant in Assam. Meanwhile, tensions rise with a call for sports boycott, and legal and political debates intensify concerning election conduct and ecological projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a strong verbal attack on Congress, accusing them of backing terrorists groomed by Pakistan, instead of standing with the country's own armed forces. This fiery allegation comes amidst a backdrop of significant economic and political events across the nation.

In Assam's Numaligarh region, Modi inaugurated a substantial Rs 5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant, part of a broader Rs 12,230 crore project initiative aimed at boosting the local economy. Meanwhile, on the international sports front, Asavari Jagdale, whose father was killed in the Pahalgam attack, has called for a boycott of India's Asia Cup match with Pakistan.

Legal challenges and legislative advancements also marked the day, with the Supreme Court emphasizing dignified living conditions in state-run beggar homes and new insurance sector legislation on the horizon, alongside controversial ecological projects under aggressive scrutiny. These developments highlight the intricate socio-political tapestry of contemporary India.

