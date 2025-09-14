Left Menu

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Unrest Claims 72 Lives Amidst Leadership Shake-Up

The death toll from Nepal's political unrest rose to 72 as bodies were recovered from torched government buildings. Protests driven by corruption allegations led to Prime Minister Oli's resignation. Sushila Karki becomes interim PM, pledging compensation for victims' families and free treatment for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:20 IST
Nepal's Political Turmoil: Unrest Claims 72 Lives Amidst Leadership Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal's political unrest has taken a grim turn, with the confirmed death toll escalating to 72 as search teams uncover bodies from government and residential buildings set ablaze during recent protests, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

The protests, spearheaded predominantly by young Nepalis, erupted early last week over corruption allegations, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Demonstrators set fire to multiple state institutions, including the Supreme Court, parliament, and police posts.

In response to the violence, newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the first woman to hold the office, announced financial aid for victim's families and promised free medical treatment for the injured. She is also focused on rebuilding efforts as the nation gears up for elections in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
2
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
3
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India
4
Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025