Nepal's Political Turmoil: Unrest Claims 72 Lives Amidst Leadership Shake-Up
The death toll from Nepal's political unrest rose to 72 as bodies were recovered from torched government buildings. Protests driven by corruption allegations led to Prime Minister Oli's resignation. Sushila Karki becomes interim PM, pledging compensation for victims' families and free treatment for the injured.
Nepal's political unrest has taken a grim turn, with the confirmed death toll escalating to 72 as search teams uncover bodies from government and residential buildings set ablaze during recent protests, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday.
The protests, spearheaded predominantly by young Nepalis, erupted early last week over corruption allegations, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Demonstrators set fire to multiple state institutions, including the Supreme Court, parliament, and police posts.
In response to the violence, newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the first woman to hold the office, announced financial aid for victim's families and promised free medical treatment for the injured. She is also focused on rebuilding efforts as the nation gears up for elections in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
