Left Menu

Audio Leak Escalates Controversy in Kerala Congress Amid Suicide Allegations

The controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of former DCC treasurer N M Vijayan has intensified with the leak of a conversation involving Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Allegations mount against Congress for unmet promises related to Vijayan's liabilities, while a legal agreement's progress is debated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:33 IST
Audio Leak Escalates Controversy in Kerala Congress Amid Suicide Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged suicide of former District Congress Committee treasurer N M Vijayan has sparked further controversy in Kerala following the release of a leaked audio conversation involving senior Congress figure Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. The audio reveals tensions over unmet assurances to address Vijayan's financial burdens.

Vijayan's family accuses Congress leaders of neglecting their commitments, which they claim contributed to both Vijayan and his son's suicides. Recent developments include Vijayan's daughter-in-law's suicide attempt and a leaked conversation where Radhakrishnan underscores failed promises, implicating Kalpetta MLA T Siddique as not upholding obligations.

In a bid to address concerns, Siddique outlined a previously established legal agreement, which provides for a financial settlement with Vijayan's family. Meanwhile, political tensions escalate with CPI(M) criticizing Congress actions and Congress leaders defending their efforts amid accusations of political exploitation.

TRENDING

1
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India
2
Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

 India
4
Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025