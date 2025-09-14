Audio Leak Escalates Controversy in Kerala Congress Amid Suicide Allegations
The controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of former DCC treasurer N M Vijayan has intensified with the leak of a conversation involving Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Allegations mount against Congress for unmet promises related to Vijayan's liabilities, while a legal agreement's progress is debated.
The alleged suicide of former District Congress Committee treasurer N M Vijayan has sparked further controversy in Kerala following the release of a leaked audio conversation involving senior Congress figure Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. The audio reveals tensions over unmet assurances to address Vijayan's financial burdens.
Vijayan's family accuses Congress leaders of neglecting their commitments, which they claim contributed to both Vijayan and his son's suicides. Recent developments include Vijayan's daughter-in-law's suicide attempt and a leaked conversation where Radhakrishnan underscores failed promises, implicating Kalpetta MLA T Siddique as not upholding obligations.
In a bid to address concerns, Siddique outlined a previously established legal agreement, which provides for a financial settlement with Vijayan's family. Meanwhile, political tensions escalate with CPI(M) criticizing Congress actions and Congress leaders defending their efforts amid accusations of political exploitation.
