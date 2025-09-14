Left Menu

Modi's Bihar Visit: Projects, Politics, and Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Purnea, Bihar, to announce significant development projects ahead of the state assembly elections. His visit underscores continued investment in the region, alongside the expected inauguration of the National Makhana Board and a new airport terminal. Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the government for inadequacies in local healthcare facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Purnea, Bihar, as part of a strategic visit to launch development initiatives worth Rs 36,000 crore ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Key activities include inaugurating a new airport terminal and the National Makhana Board, fostering enhanced connectivity and economic growth in the region. The BJP-led NDA aims to highlight these developments as achievements under Modi's leadership.

However, criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav highlights shortcomings in the state's healthcare infrastructure. During a visit to Purnea's government hospital, Yadav pointed out the lack of essential medical facilities, calling attention to what he terms the 'failures' of the current government.

