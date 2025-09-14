Modi's Bihar Visit: Projects, Politics, and Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Purnea, Bihar, as part of a strategic visit to launch development initiatives worth Rs 36,000 crore ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Key activities include inaugurating a new airport terminal and the National Makhana Board, fostering enhanced connectivity and economic growth in the region. The BJP-led NDA aims to highlight these developments as achievements under Modi's leadership.

However, criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav highlights shortcomings in the state's healthcare infrastructure. During a visit to Purnea's government hospital, Yadav pointed out the lack of essential medical facilities, calling attention to what he terms the 'failures' of the current government.