United Hindu Front Protests Against Rising Violence in US

The United Hindu Front (UHF) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, denouncing what it described as 'brutal and recurring killings' of Indians in the US. The group accused America of fostering an atmosphere of hatred and violence against Indians.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal, UHF's international working president, claimed that America's actions, including tariffs, are designed to undermine India's economic strength while failing to safeguard the Indian community from racial animosity.

Goyal cited incidents like the beheading of Chandra Mouli Nag Mallaiya from Karnataka and the shooting of Kapil from Haryana. He emphasized that despite prominent Indian-Americans holding key positions in US politics and business, the diaspora remains vulnerable. The UHF urged for stringent punishments for attackers and better security measures for Indians in the US.