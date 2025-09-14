Modi's Strategic Mission: Inaugurating the Combined Commanders' Conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kolkata to inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference. Accompanied by top defense officials, the event focuses on strategic military discussions. Scheduled at Vijay Durg, Modi's visit coincides with upcoming elections in the state. His previous visit included unveiling development projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kolkata for a two-day visit, centered around the inauguration of the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference. His arrival marks his second visit in less than a month to West Bengal, a region poised for state elections next year.
Alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Modi will lead discussions at Eastern Command headquarters, a pivotal gathering of military and civil leadership.
Set at Vijay Durg, formerly known as Fort William, the conference aims to foster high-level strategic dialogue among India's top decision-makers. Modi's quick visit will conclude with a departure for Purnea, Bihar, on Monday afternoon. During his last trip to Kolkata, Modi announced several development initiatives.
